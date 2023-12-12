Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,168,948 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,617,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.01% of TJX Companies worth $985,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE TJX opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

