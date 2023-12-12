Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 614,552 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,094 shares of company stock valued at $49,249,606 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $459.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

