Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Sells 4,657,030 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,657,030 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 0.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,033. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

MU opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

