Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
RBCN stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
