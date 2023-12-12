Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $1.14 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.143 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $13.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SBR stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 974.95% and a net margin of 96.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.