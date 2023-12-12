Sandler Capital Management Acquires 107,992 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1,439.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107,992 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $14,735,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,391,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 74.4% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 459.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

