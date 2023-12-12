Sandler Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Sandler Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MEG opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks purchased 2,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,704.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

