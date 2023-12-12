Sandler Capital Management Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sandler Capital Management lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62,097 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $256.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $257.63. The company has a market cap of $470.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

