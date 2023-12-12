Sandler Capital Management Purchases Shares of 13,838 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $395.39 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.44.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

