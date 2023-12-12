Sandler Capital Management Takes $3.66 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

Shares of SYK opened at $293.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.21 and its 200-day moving average is $283.48. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.81 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

