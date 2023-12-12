Sandler Capital Management Takes $7.08 Million Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,000. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of XPO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Activity at XPO

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

View Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.