Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.09.

SRPT opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,963,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

