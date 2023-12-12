SC US Ttgp LTD. Has $2.30 Billion Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SC US Ttgp LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,062,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,198 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 21.6% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned approximately 4.01% of Snowflake worth $2,298,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,244,664.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,244,664.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,375 shares of company stock valued at $34,502,743. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $192.98 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

