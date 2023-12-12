SC US Ttgp LTD. Has $67.83 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SC US Ttgp LTD. lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,406 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 0.6% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned about 0.08% of Airbnb worth $67,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,555 shares of company stock valued at $79,164,773. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

