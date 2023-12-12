Scge Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,406,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,157,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 3.8% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

