Scholtz & Company LLC Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 7.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 154.3% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 160.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 322,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,773,000 after buying an additional 198,621 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,995,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $415.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.48 and its 200 day moving average is $394.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

