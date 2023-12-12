Scholtz & Company LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000. Fortinet makes up 1.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

