Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

