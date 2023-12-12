Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHX stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.