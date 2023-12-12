Scopus Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.40% of PVH worth $21,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

