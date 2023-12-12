Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 205,391 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.