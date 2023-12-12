Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $32.76 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $32,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $2,268,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 21.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LW shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

