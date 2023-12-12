Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes $14.74 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,735,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Teck Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.