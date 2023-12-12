Scott D. Ferguson Sells 3,000,000 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

US Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

USFD stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $3,405,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after buying an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

