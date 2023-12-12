Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $38,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,487.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,299.85 and a 52 week high of $1,617.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,489.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,490.36.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $577.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

