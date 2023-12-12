Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,633 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises about 2.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.52% of CenterPoint Energy worth $101,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 103,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

