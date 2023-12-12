Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $53,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 68.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.53 and its 200 day moving average is $226.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

