Scout Investments Inc. Has $76.20 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for approximately 1.6% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $76,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hubbell by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3,204.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hubbell by 130.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,866,000 after acquiring an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,375,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $315.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.43.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.50.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

