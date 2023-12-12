Scout Investments Inc. Sells 562,839 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,839 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $33,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

