Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $965.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $947.88 and a 200 day moving average of $938.94. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

