Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $57,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $623.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $625.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

