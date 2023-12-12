Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $55,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.