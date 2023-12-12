Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $135.10 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75,626 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Alphabet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.61. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

