Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $41.55 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $41,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,492,000 after buying an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average is $157.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

