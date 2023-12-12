Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,323 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.61% of STAG Industrial worth $39,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.