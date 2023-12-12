Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Microchip Technology worth $96,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.