Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,765 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Republic Services worth $45,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RSG opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.