Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 31,172 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,172 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $38,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after buying an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $55,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,775 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

