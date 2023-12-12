Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $40,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

BCPC stock opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

