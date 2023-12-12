Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,521,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,713,000 after buying an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,036,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,994,000 after buying an additional 707,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $219.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.73.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

