Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %
JNJ opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $373.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
