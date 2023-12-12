Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 18,322 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,322 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Quanta Services worth $160,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $201.76 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

