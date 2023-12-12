Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 57,969 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,969 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 6.75% of SP Plus worth $51,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.21. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

