Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 7,080 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.71% of AAR worth $34,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AAR by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.65. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,322,048.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,322,048.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AAR in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

