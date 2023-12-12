Segra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,825,116 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Segra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,512,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825,116 shares during the quarter. Uranium Energy makes up 16.9% of Segra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Segra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $28,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

