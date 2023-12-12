Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) vs. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and Medtronic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million 5.43 $14.32 million $2.50 17.92 Medtronic $31.23 billion 3.39 $3.76 billion $3.07 25.97

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Semler Scientific. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medtronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semler Scientific and Medtronic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 1 4 6 0 2.45

Medtronic has a consensus price target of $93.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 29.25% 30.96% 27.20% Medtronic 12.83% 13.73% 7.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Medtronic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

