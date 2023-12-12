Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.1% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.