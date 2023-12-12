Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,718 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.9% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,822 shares of company stock worth $3,587,833. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $220.55 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average of $199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

