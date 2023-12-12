Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Purchases 148,222 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,222 shares during the period. Paramount Global accounts for approximately 4.3% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned 0.17% of Paramount Global worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.