Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC lessened its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. SEACOR Marine comprises about 0.7% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at SEACOR Marine

In related news, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 11,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $168,072.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,708,305.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Persily sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $912,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $595,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.60% of the company's stock.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $307.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.36.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEACOR Marine Profile

(Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

